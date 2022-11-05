KAS to conduct national sports talent identification and recruitment

The Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) will be conducting a nationwide recruitment of talented athletes in Basketball (female and male), Volleyball (female), Football (male) and Rugby (male) scheduled to take place on 17th and 18th November, 2022.

Machakos County has been identified as a recruitment center where Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado Counties will assemble for the two day exercise.

Last year,the government constructed a seven-storeyed sports academy in Kasarani, Nairobi, at a cost of Sh4.9 billion for talent identification and development of Kenyan sportsmen and women interested in pursuing elite sports careers.

KAS Chief Executive Officer Dr Doreen Odhiambo said the Academy will accommodate the best talented under-18-years of age for intensive training, who will later be promoted to the national team.

“The completion of the project, which is currently at 98 percent will be used to pursue elite sports performance, through talent identification and development, training and capacity building of technical sports administration personnel as well as promoting research in sports. It will be in a position to run more programs” she said.

KAS is a state corporation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts with the mandate of developing sports talents through establishment and management of academies, training and research for global competitiveness and sustainable socio-economic growth in Kenya

Besides sports talent identification, nurturing and development, the mandate of Kenya Academy of Sports extends to promotion of research in sports, in collaboration with institutions of higher learning, national sports organizations and other stakeholders.

According to Development Communications Specialist Simon Mwangi,the idea to develop sports talent at the grassroots is noble and it is important to ensure that key positions for strategic institutions expected to spearhead such are well resourced.

“Talent identification and development is a process requiring various support services and activities some of which are technical in nature.If proper attention is not given to the policy direction from a fully constituted Board some envisaged outcomes and goals may never be realized.” he wrote.

Sports management in Kenya continues to come under sharp focus as sportspeople and enthusiasts clamor for professionalism and clear management structures to ensure talent development and profitability.

