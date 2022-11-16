Kasarani collapsed building: Sakaja puts rogue developers on notice

ByPRUDENCE WANZA
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has warned property developers against violating building regulations following the collapse of a building in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Speaking in Kasarani on Tuesday, Sakaja said the developer of the building failed to secure a construction permit from the county government.

“This building had an enforcement notice from the last year but because of impunity the developer decided to go on with the construction,” Sakaja said

“The developer must be charged in court. we will liaise with DCI to he needs to be charged with murder. All those who they re going with such constructions  want to put them in notice. just pull down those buildings or let us come for you,” he added

The Governor warned that some developers have been colluding with city hall officials to get construction approval which continues to endanger the lives of Kenyans.

“We have changed our Urban Planning Technical Committee in Nairobi county. we are conducting investigations if I find any officer from Nairobi county having been culpable at any point they will go home and they will charged,” he said

So far three people have been confirmed dead from the incident while six people have been rescued from the rubble.

Rescue operations led by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) are still ongoing.

  

