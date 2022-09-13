Kasarani full ahead of Ruto´s inauguration as 5th President

Kenyans from all walks of life have already arrived at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani ahead of President-Elect Dr. William Ruto inauguration as the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya.

This following his win in the 9th August General Election that saw him garner 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

Police have asked Kenyans to make alternative arrangements to view the swearing-in ceremony, especially from home as Kasarani Stadium is already full to capacity.

2. In anticipation of being part of history, Kenyans have thronged to the venue in large numbers. As by 5.00 am this morning, the venue had already filled to capacity, as more people continue to troop to the venue. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) September 13, 2022

Kenyans started streaming in at the arena as early as 4:00 am in the morning where 60,000 people, 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs are expected to grace the event.

The inauguration ceremony which is slated for Moi International Sports Center – Kasarani, will be conducted between 10am and 2pm.

Here the instruments of power will be handed over from President Uhuru Kenyatta, the outgoing president to President-Elect Dr. William Ruto.

Kasarani Stadium full to capacity as Kenyans await the swearing in ceremony of the fifth president.#TheGreatKBC ^RW pic.twitter.com/LZlsY7Ce1e — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Over 20 heads of State are expected to grace Dr. William Ruto´s swearing-in at Kasarani sports stadium.

President elect Dr William Ruto Monday welcomed the heads of Governments as well as representatives from other Countries saying their presence epitomizes Kenya’s position as global economy.

Dr Ruto spoke after he held talks with Rwanda President Paul Kagame at the Karen Office in Nairobi County.

“Kenya and Rwanda have a long established relationship based not just on geography but mutual interests and long standing partnerships on economic and security issues. We will seek to build and expand our cooperation for the mutual benefit of the citizens of our countries,” He said.

He also met President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi who is also in the Country for the swearing in.

“We are indebted to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s cordial friendship with Kenya, which has given room for the exploration of huge economic and social opportunities that are mutually beneficial to the people,” the President elect said.