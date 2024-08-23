Kasarani Stadium to be ready for use by 1st December...

Renovations at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani is set to be complete by the end of November this year in readiness for hosting the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) early next year.

According to the Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his ministry will also ensure the completion of the 60,000-seater Talanta stadium and the refurbishment of Nyayo stadium in time, for the hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

Murkomen said this on Friday when he accessed the construction works at the Kasarani stadium, e being undertaken by the Kenya Defense Forces.

He also hinted at the Government’s plan to lease out public stadia to private companies for better management and assist in generating revenue for the government.

The CS also sent a warning to all sports federations to strictly adhere to the 2013 Sports Act, conduct their elections, and aid a smooth transition in administration.

Earlier on, the CS handed over the national flag to team Kenya, which will be competing at the 20th edition of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships set for Lima, Peru, between the 27th and 31st of this month.

He challenged the athletes to be good ambassadors of the country, promising a cash reward of 500,000 for gold medalists, 300,000 for silver medalists, and 150,000 for those who won bronze medals at the championships.

The team of 21 athletes—10 women and 11 men—has been on a residential training camp at the Kasarani Stadium and is set to depart tomorrow for the 5-day global showpiece in Peru.

Kenya will be competing in the 800m, 1500m, 3,000m, 3,000m SC, and 5000m for men and women, as well as the 10,000m walk race.

Kenya finished 4th in the 2022 edition in Cali, Colombia, with 10 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals.