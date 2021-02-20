Kases Water Dam to be completed in March

Water, Irrigation and Sanitation Sicily Kariuki Cabinet Secretary has urged the contractors to expedite the construction of ongoing water projects.

Kariuki who inspected ongoing projects in West Pokot County, said completion of ongoing works within the timeline will facilitate immediate delivery of water and sanitation services in the county.

CS Kariuki was accompanied by Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio on the tour of the projects.

The CS while on the tour visited Kases Water Dam that lies between the Pokot North Sub County and the neighbouring country of Uganda and said that the project is 61% complete.

The completion of the dam in March 2021 will cost approximately Ksh 250 million.

“The peace dam is among others in Turkana and Marsabit bordering Ethiopia as key legacy projects initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she added.

CS Kariuki while speaking to the community members also said that the government would drill another borehole for safe and clean water as well as do capacity building for the locals on the different irrigation methods they can engage in.

In addition, the CS also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Chersargat Marich Irrigation Development Project which was damaged late last year by floods.

The Chersargat Marich Irrigation Development Project which is in Pokot Central Sub County is funded by the government at a cost of Ksh 229million and has benefited three hundred farmers.

The project will soon open up six hundred acres for farming which will ensure the availability of enough food and foster peace among communities that have been fighting over cattle rustling.

The majority leader who is also the area Senator applauded the CS for monitoring the projects and ensuring peace is maintained in the county.

The senator in addition said Kenyans should not mix the BBI bill and the 2022 politics saying that it was going to bring inclusivity to all.

The CS in conclusion thanked the West Pokot MCAs for voting for the BBI bill and urged the community to vote yes when it will be subjected to a referendum.