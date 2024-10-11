Popular political activist, Kasmuel Mcoure, took to social media to share a message of positivity for Mental Health Day, despite facing backlash from a fraction of Kenyans due to his political stance.

Known for his outspoken nature, McOure, also known as Kaskazini, rose to prominence during the recent Anti-Finance Bill protests, where his enthusiastic participation caught public attention.

Since then he has appeared on various public platforms, voicing his views on the current political landscape.

In his post on October 11, McOure urged his followers to prioritize their mental well-being, encouraging those grappling with mental health challenges to keep fighting.

“To anyone struggling with their mental health, hang in there. It gets better with time, self-awareness, and a loving community. There are times that you’ll be wrong but listen to your body, for the body keeps a score.

Do not outsource happiness and wellness. Work on it from within, with a clear picture of what good people/days look like, even when it doesn’t feel like it so that you don’t end up thinking you’re having a bad day because your brain chemicals have refused to balance things out.

Here’s a foundation for your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being: Nutrition, Exercise, Water, sunlight, Temperance, Air, Rest, and Trust in Divine Power. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

McOure’s message comes just days after facing criticism from a segment of Kenyans accusing him of hypocrisy for allegedly aligning with politicians despite his harsh criticism of the government.

On October 8, McOure took to social media to defend himself against the backlash after attending a private meeting with Hon. Raila Odinga.

He explained that he supports Mr Odinga because he believes the opposition leader offers one of the most realistic paths to achieving the change he seeks.

“You can accuse me of many things, but not of lacking transparency; on my concerns about the movement, certain individuals within it, or my process of consultation.”