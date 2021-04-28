Katani residents protest against shoddy road works

Katani residents in Machakos County are protesting against a sub-contractor constructing a road in the area.

The locals say Bixxon Ltd that had been subcontracted by China Wuyi (K) Company Ltd is incompetent hence unable to construct the road to the recommended standards.

The members of the Katani Cosmopolitan Residents Association say Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) which had contracted the company should revoke the contract and instead award it to a qualified contractor.

They said the road was worse than when construction began, a situation that has forced residents to leave their vehicles parked at petrol stations in Katani shopping center. The roads are impassable, especially during the ongoing rainy season.

“Let’s have China Wuyi do the work or the contract be canceled immediately and awarded to some other contractor. In fact, having seen the good quality of roads done by China Wuyi, we had a lot of hopes that the same would be translated to our Katani road network. But we are seriously disappointed. Instead, China Wuyi subcontracted the works to a contractor whose capacity is questionable,” Janet Ndunge said.

The press at the time of the protest established that the entire stretch from Mother Teresa to Kambi quarries was impassable.

The Press also established that China Wuyi (K) Company Limited was the main contractor tendered by KURA to upgrade to bitumen standards of Mlolongo – Athi River- Joska Road under contract number, KURA/DEV/HQ/310/2019-2020.

The national government’s Vision 2030 project is under the supervision of the Director, Urban Roads Development.

Bixon Ltd Contractor Geoffrey Ngure admitted being sub-constructed by China Wuyi (K) Ltd to deliver the project. Ngure, however, said he couldn’t divulge details on the project unless authorized by China Wuyi.

“It is not anywhere in the record that I am a contractor there. As a contractor, we are not allowed to talk to the media at all. The person who you are supposed to talk to is either the client or contractor, the client is KURA and the contractor is China Wuyi (K) Company Ltd. I am sorry, I can’t talk further,” he added.

The residents said their vehicles could no longer access their homes. They accused the subcontractor of removing the murram they had bought using their money and sold it out leaving the road with cotton soil.

Nguli also said businesses had been affected by the pathetic state of the road with bodaboda operators hiking transportation charges on the road.

He said the diversion created (Katani secondary – Primary School Road) was impassible and a no-go zone for all motor vehicles.

“We advised the contractor site engineer but he ignored our point of view, but following the beginning of long rains the road is in a very poor state,” Nguli said.