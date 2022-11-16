Kate actress talks “Wakanda Forever” Premiere outfit

The sequel to the “Black Panther” movie begun screening in Kenya on November 11th.

Kenyan actress Kate Kamau has revealed details about her show-stopping Wakanda Premiere outfit in a new interview.

The actress, who is the Nice & Lovely brand ambassador, is best known for being one of the most fashionable celebrities in Kenya. Kate’s video of her outfit during the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, hosted by mobile brand Infinix, soon went viral with most of the comments complimenting her outfit.

In a new interview, Kate reveals that the idea for the outfit came to her three days prior to the event, also sharing that she was worried she would be overdressed.

“I think we came up with the idea three days before the event because we kept wondering, what can we do and not look like we are overdoing ourselves.”

She also gave credit to her designer attributing the outfit’s success to their knowledge of each other and how well they understand each other.

“For me and Naomi is a collaborative effort, we understand each other, and she knows my personality and what I like. So from the beginning, the first thing is to get the right designer who understands you as a person. Remember I told you it is about personality, the dress is only there to amplify,” she said.

Style by Neomi, founded by actress Neomi Ng’ang’a, was initially intended for curvy women but the fashion house expanded its offerings to include all women.

Speaking about the movie itself, Kate said it was inspiring to see women of colour being so powerful.

“(The film) was so invigorating. I feel like it’s broken stereotypes about black women…seeing women my colour as powerful as they were; have choices, and they’re leaders. The movie broke so many stereotypes…”

Wakanda is still screening in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...