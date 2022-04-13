Kate Kamau appointed Nice & Lovely brand ambassador

The announcement was made during an event on Wednesday.

Kenyan actress Kate Kamau, popularly known as Kate the actress, has been appointed Nice & Lovely’s new brand ambassador. Her appointment was announced on Wednesday at an event at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

The Nice & Lovely brand was developed in 1995 and is one of the popular beauty brands in Kenyan beauty market. Their products are specifically developed for the African market and produced at the L’Oréal East Africa factory. The brand offers a full range of products to cater to every beauty need including body care, face care, hair care and personal care. Kate will act as the company’s Body Lotion ambassador

Kate made her entrance in a shimmering green ball gown provided by the Glitz and Glam store and was welcomed by Nice & Lovely’s Managing Director, Serge Sacre.

The event was attended by other prominent Kenyan celebrities including Amina Abdi, Njugush, Joy Kendi, Jackie Matubia and many more.

Making the announcement on her personal account, Kate said that she was happy, excited and grateful to be the company’s new brand ambassador.