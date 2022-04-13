Kate Kamau appointed Nice & Lovely brand ambassador

The announcement was made during an event on Wednesday.

Kate Kamau and Managing Director, Nice & Lovely, Serge Sacre

Kenyan actress Kate Kamau, popularly known as Kate the actress, has been appointed Nice & Lovely’s new brand ambassador. Her appointment was announced on Wednesday at an event at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

The Nice & Lovely brand was developed in 1995 and is one of the popular beauty brands in  Kenyan beauty market. Their products are specifically developed for the African market and produced at the L’Oréal East Africa factory. The brand offers a full range of products to cater to every beauty need including body care, face care, hair care and personal care. Kate will act as the company’s Body Lotion ambassador

Kate made her entrance in a shimmering green ball gown provided by the Glitz and Glam store and was welcomed by Nice & Lovely’s Managing Director, Serge Sacre.

The event was attended by other prominent Kenyan celebrities including Amina Abdi, Njugush, Joy Kendi, Jackie Matubia and many more.

Making the announcement on her personal account, Kate said that she was happy, excited and grateful to be the company’s new brand ambassador.

  

Latest posts

Rihanna is unapologetically stunning in new Vogue spread

Christine Olubayi

Yemi Alade finds her man with new Kranium collab

Christine Olubayi

Kenyan designer listed among Women SME Leaders Awards winners

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More