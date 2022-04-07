Kate Kamau gives a fashion recap of the Bridgerton Affair

Kate sits down with Sharon Ooja and Bimbo Ademoye for Netflix.

If you thought #ABridgertonAffair was over, you thought wrong. Watch our diamonds @kate_Actress_, @SharonOoja and @BimboAdemoye deliver the sweetest fashion recap in this fun video 💕 pic.twitter.com/HadJIMmxUo — Netflix Kenya (@NetflixKE) April 6, 2022

Kate Kamau, popularly known as Kate the Actress, sat down with fellow Nigerian actresses, Sharon Ooja and Bimbo Ademoye to give a recap of the biggest fashion event of the season dubbed aptly ‘The Bridgerton Affair.’

The event which took place last week in South Africa was hosted by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to celebrate the second season of Netflix’s hit TV show Brdgerton. Zozibini was dressed as Queen Charlotte ( a character from the show) while Kate was dressed in a regal red and white gown embellished with white pearls and a feather crown designed by fashion house House of Ruma.

In this four-minute recap filmed for Netflix, Kate, Sharon and Bimbo discuss the intricacies of their outfits and the fashion designers who made them.

Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix Kenya.