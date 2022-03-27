Kate Kamau stuns at ‘Bridgerton’ Affair in South Africa

The event was to celebrate the second season of the hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’

One of Kenya’s favourite actresses Kate Kamau stunned at the recent lavish event dubbed ‘The Bridgerton Affair’ held in South Africa. The event was hosted by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi who was dressed as Queen Charlotte.

The event was held to celebrate the premiere of Bridgerton season 2 which was released on Netflix on March 25th. Season two, currently streaming on Netflix Kenya, introduces the Sharmas, a family of South Asian descent, and their daughter Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, who plays Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest.

Kate attended the event alongside other African stars including the star of Young, African and Famous Khanyi Mbau. Kate was dressed in a red and white gown embellished with white pearls and a feather crown designed by fashion house House of Ruma.

  

