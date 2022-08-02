Kathambi calls for peace ahead of elections

Njoro Member of Parliament Charity Kathambi has called upon her constituents and the general residents of Nakuru county to maintain peace regardless of the outcome of August 9 General Elections.

Speaking while handing over of new complete classrooms at Lulukwet primary school,the legislator urged her people to exercise restraint and be each brother’s keeper during these electioneering period.

“Peace is the most important ingredient of our political competition. All leaders have a duty to uphold and advance peace while campaigning. We can differ ideologically but maintain the unity of the nation” she said.

The lawmaker seeking re-election in next week’s exercise has been using her membership of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) in calling on the Central Admnistrator to come up with lasting solution towards ensuring peaceful co-existence in areas of Njoro.

“As leaders we should tell our supporters to embrace each other because they will need to co-exist despite sharing different political affiliations now” added the soft-spoken MP

Kathambi is the first and only female MP to be recognised by National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) having been put in the wall of FAME as a champion of peace and an expert of conflict resolution.

The first-ever woman to be elected Njoro MP is optimistic of making it back owing to her development track record which she credits to selfless and servant-oriented leadership.

She appealed to the national government for enhanced deployment of more security officers in the area further urging her competitors not to interfere with peace keeping mission through use of inflammatory language that can incite chaos.

Njoro located in Nakuru County just 20 kilometres from Nakuru town consists of 6 wards, namely; Kihingo, Mau-Narok, Mauche, Njoro, Lare and Nessuit.

These wards are fairly ethnically diverse and are inhabited by the Kikuyu,Kambas,Luhyas, Kalenjin, Luo, Kisii, and Ogiek among others; the Kikuyu and Kalenjin being the most prominent ethnic groups.