Katherine won the Mrs Virtual Africa Classic 2021

Katherine Silva is the current Mrs Virtual Africa Classic 2021 awarded by the Africa Pageants organisation. Mrs Africa (the pageant) Was launched in South Africa in 2006. According to the organisation, every titleholder since has brought her unique skills and expertise to the pageant, making it one of the most prestigious beauty pageants for married women on the African Continent.

The pageant’s founders, Carolyn Baldwin-Botha and Janet Potgieter, created the Mrs Africa competition to make it easily accessible to all married women on the African Continent. The aim of the Mrs Africa pageant is to create a platform through which the unique qualities of the African Woman can be showcased to the world.

However, Katherine is not just a pageant winner, she is also a mother, a mentor and an author. The pageant for Katherine is about impact and mentoring those in need of it. In this interview with Good Morning Kenya, she talks about her win, how she has helped those in need during the pandemic and her children’s book.

