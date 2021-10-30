“Kati Kati” to screen for second edition of ‘Great Night In’

The second edition will take place on Halloween night.

MyMovies.Africa™ has Announced that the 2nd Edition of their monthly watch party via Zoom, dubbed The Great Night In, will screen the award-winning supernatural thriller Kati Kati by Mbithi Masya.

Coinciding with Halloween, on Sunday 31st October 2021, this Watch Party via Zoom tells the story of a young woman – Kaleche (Nyokabi Gethaiga), with no memory of her life or death, who need help assimilating to the afterlife.

Multi-talented Kenyan artist, known for his poetry, spoken word and acting, Elsaphan Njora, who also stars in the film, will be the guest for the Great Night In via Zoom. He will be joining the event for an exclusive meet & greet with his Fans.

Launched by the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Film Commission– Timothy Owase, the Great Night In is a monthly online event, geared at creating a culture of watching amazing Kenyan movies as a family. This happens every last Sunday of the month and is hosted on Zoom.

Learn more about the event here.