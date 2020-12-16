Kato Change, Winyo & SURAJ continue to take the Kenyan house music scene to soaring heights.

Kato Change

Kato Change, Winyo & SURAJ are no strangers to the Kenyan music scene, each of them for fronting their unique sounds and representing East Africa on a global stage. They have come together to create a body of work that they call the Sazile EP.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

‘Sazile’ translates to ‘that time’. It is a 5 track EP that showcases their musical prowess and is a sonic journey of authentic and contemporary audible storytelling. This body of work perfectly merges the myriad of tones and textures each artist has individually and focusing on the context of the message that highlights love, the past and the future, and a reflection of life in today’s day and age.

Also Read  Blankets & Wine film concert hybrid happens today

The EP begins with the opening track ‘Sazile’ which is a laid back song that sets a mellow mood, but by the time you get to the last track ‘Suna’, you are on the dance floor.

Also Read  Welcome to the online world of Exceptional Spirits

Have a listen to Sazile on Soundcloud, and Spotify Music.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR