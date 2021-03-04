Katuku exudes confidence of winning Machakos Senatorial seat

Maendeleo Chap Chap senatorial candidate, Mutua Katuku on Thursday took his campaigns to Matungulu constituency where he exuded confidence that he will emerge the winner in the by-election scheduled for 18th this month.

Katuku who campaigned in Kyeleni and Donyo Sabuk said voters across Machakos had responded positively to his policies and had assured him of electing him on the basis of his qualification and competence.

“I have gone to all places across Machakos county requesting for votes and demonstrating to the voters about my experience and expertise. They are all in agreement that I am the right candidate for this seat,” Katuku said.

Katuku called for sobriety and peaceful campaigns, cautioning Machakos residents to avoid political violence that has been witnessed in parts of the country.

“I condemn the violence that has been reported in various parts of the country where by-elections are being held. I particularly urge the youth not to allow themselves to be used to fan political violence,” he said.

He pledged to lobby for the issuance of title deeds to residents in order to enable them access credit and financial services for their personal development.

He said several dam projects that were abandoned after his exit from the Ministry of Water will top his priorities when elected to the Senate.