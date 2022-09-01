Katwa Kigen: Petitioners never challenged Forms 34As

Lawyers representing President-elect William Ruto have said that none of the petitioners filed a complaint or noted discrepancies in the Forms 34As in this year’s election.

Katwa Kigen while making his submissions before the Judges said none of the Form 34As at the point of the polling stations have been presented as having being challenged at any point.

“None of Forms 34As has been challenged. The total 14,213,027 votes being a product of a process that was interactive and all the parties were involved,” said Kigen.

He noted that during the process of verification of Form 34As which took six days, the petitioners through his agents were happy with the process up to the last minute when the tallies were done and reflected a win for a party other than the one they wished.

“We pray that you take into account that the principal witness on that issue of form 34A has adduced absolutely nothing in support of the petitioner’s case,” he said.

Kigen also poked holes at the evidence from John Githongo and Benson Wesonga as third-level and fourth level hearsay respectively which were based on information from undisclosed person.

“By the time Wesonga is doing analysis, he is at 4th level of hearsay. Githongo now comes out to say that the logs were wrong; they were meant for demo. John Githongo used documents that were tweeted by Makau Mutua in 2017 to prove hacking,” Kigen added.

In his submissions, Kigen said that the 2022 General Elections were not electronic; they were manual.

“Only voter registration, voter verification, voter identification and the results transmission were electronic. We pray that the court keeps the conscious that the elections were not electronic, they were manual… because eventually the elections were declared based on hard copies from constituencies,” he remarked.