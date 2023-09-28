Musician Katy Perry is set to join the cartoon series Peppa Pig as new character Ms Leopard.

The move comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the preschool animated series, which Neville Astley and Mark Baker created.

Perry’s performance will feature in an episode for the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, set to premiere in 2024.

Perry plays dressmaker Ms. Leopard, who assists with preparing for the first-ever Peppa Pig wedding between Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow.

It is Perry’s latest role in an animated project; she previously starred in The Simpsons as Moe’s girlfriend. She also played Smurfette in The Smurfs movie.

Perry has previously posted on social media about watching Peppa Pig with her daughter.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard,” said Olivier Dumont, President of Hasbro Entertainment.

“Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss. This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more. Everyone’s invited to our year-long celebration.”

The series is part of Hasbro Entertainment.