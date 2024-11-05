Katy Perry publicly declared her support for Vice-President Kamala Harris who is running for President of the United States. Perry took the stage at the Democratic candidate’s Pittsburgh rally on Monday evening.

She performed a series of her own hits, including “Dark Horse,” “Part of Me” and “Firework,” before taking on a cover Whitney Houston’s 1986 classic, “Greatest Love of All.”

She also took a moment to address the crowd, explaining how personal this upcoming presidential election is to her.

“Four years ago, I became a mother,” she told the audience. “Best decision I ever made. Orlando [Bloom] and I, we welcomed our daughter Daisy and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris.”

Perry continued that she admires Harris’ goal “to protect our rights as women to make decisions about our own bodies,” adding, “I know that she’ll protect my daughter’s future and your children’s future.”

This past weekend, Harris made a cameo on Saturday Night Live.

She appeared live in an election pep talk sketch during the Nov. 2 episode’s cold open — opposite Maya Rudolph, who was portraying her.

Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, preparing a speech, looks into a mirror and sees the real Kamala Harris.

“It’s nice to see you, Kamala,” says her reflection (the true Harris). “I’m just here to remind you that you got this — because you can do something your opponent cannot: open doors.”

Perry is just one of many celebrities who have supported Harris including Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Lady Gaga, Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion to mention a few.

The elections are set for Tuesday, November 5.