Kaunya, Omanyo condemn chaos that marred Raila’s rally in Busia

Teso North Member of Parliament Oku Kaunya has condemned chaos that marred the ODM party/ Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s public rally in Busia Town, on Monday.

Speaking to the press at Malaba Kaunya said Busia county has been peaceful for many year and leaders should not use goons to create state of anarchy in the town.

“Raila’s public rally at Malaba Dispensary was peaceful, but the scenario was different in Busia where goons were hired to cause mayhem less oblivious of the presence of leaders from across the region,” he said.

Kaunya urged leaders to shun away from old tricks of politics where small boys will be hired to disrupt and heckle other people function for their own political mileage.

“The drama started when Raila welcomed Busia Governor Paul Otuoma to address the crowd before the rowdy youth charged towards the main dais where the former prime minister and other leaders were addressing supporters protest against governor Otuoma’s government,” Kaunya added.

Raila’s security team was forced to build a human shield to protect the ODM party leader and other leaders before police managed to restore the monarch.

Similarly Busia women rep Catherine Omanyo while condemning the incidence, urged police to be non-partisan and serve all Kenyans with equal attention either in government or opposition.

The Omanyo urged the police to ensure that peace prevails in rallies, whether organized by those in power or by the opposition, wondering where the country is headed to if youths were allowed to take it hostage like the one witnessed in Busia where cars were stoned.

“I urge the IG Koome to launch investigations into the incident with a view to establishing who was the sponsor of this unfortunate incident and the owner of the pick-up that was used to ferry the weapons,” the lawmaker noted.

She added: “Leaders should exercise accountability in whatever roles they were involved in, instead of using their positions to incite the youths to engage in violent activities.”

Kaunya denied he was behind an incident where some youths in Malaba who interrupted the governor’s speech, noting that some residents were trying to register their displeasure over the luck of drugs in hospitals and poor service delivery.

After the incident, ODM leader has urged youths to remain peaceful even as he plan to converge an urgent meeting with governor Otuoma and other leaders in Busia county in effort to consolidate Party command in the county.