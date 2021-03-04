Kavindu accuses Mutua of frustrating traders in Machakos

Wiper party Senatorial aspirant Agnes Kavindu Muthama has accused Machakos governor Dr. Alfred Mutua of allegedly frustrating small-scale traders in Machakos.

Addressing a campaign rally in Machakos town Wednesday, Muthama said she had been perturbed after learning that Dr. Mutua had kicked out traders dealing with second-hand clothes from the Mavivye market and ordered them to go back to the main Machakos open-air market from where they used to operate from.

The aspirant described the move as ill-timed claiming the county boss was using it to gain political mileage in the run-up to the March 18 senatorial by-election.

Dr. Mutua is currently backing the election of Mr John Mutua Katuku who is running on a Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket.

“The mitumba sellers were shifted from Machakos town to Mavivye market a few years ago and have now been directed to go back to Machakos town.

This is a scheme being used by Dr. Mutua to disenfranchise voters to sway them to vote for his Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate. Is he not the one who shifted them to Mavivye market in the first place?” she posed.

Kavindu also urged the residents to avoid being swayed on who to vote for but instead to go for the person they believe will help transform their lives through sound policies.

The senatorial hopeful further advised the residents to support the endorsement of the BBI draft bill during the planned referendum saying the Bill which is currently awaiting Parliament approval after having been adopted by more than 24 counties contain numerous benefits to the rural folk.

“Those who are telling you that the BBI document is bad and that you should not pass it are misleading you. I was one of the people who sat on the committee that drafted this document. Secondly, Machakos sub-county is one of the areas that is set to receive additional funds once it is subdivided into Machakos central and Kalama constituencies. It will be allocated a total of Sh220 million as NG-CDF annually. Is this not a benefit for us?” she asked.

The Machakos the senatorial seat has attracted more than a dozen candidates in what may turn out to be one of the fiercest contested by-elections in the county.

Among those in the race are Urbanus Muthama who will be running on the United Democratic Alliance ticket, Francis Munyambu(Independent), Sebastian Nthama (Independent), John Musingi (Muungano Party), Stanley Muindi of Party of Economic Development and Lilly Nduku of Chama Cha Uzalendo.

On Tuesday the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati told journalists the coming by-elections will be carried out in an open and transparent manner.

Chebukati who was addressing the press at a Machakos hotel shortly after meeting 10 senatorial aspirants also assured the public that the poll body had already addressed all teething problems with all those set to undertake the exercise having undergone the necessary training before the big day.

The seat fell vacant on December 11 last year following the death of Dr. Boniface Kabaka.

The late legislator died at the Nairobi hospital where he had been rushed after falling ill in a city restaurant.