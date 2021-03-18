Kavindu exudes confidence of clinching Machakos Senatorial seat

Wiper Democratic Movement candidate Agnes Kavindu has exuded confidence of clinching the Machakos Senatorial seat.

Kavindu who cast her vote at exactly 10:45 am said she was satisfied with the process despite low turnout.

She at the same time trashed claims that her clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest the seat was irregular.

“IEBC would not have cleared me if I was not eligible. My academic papers are in order,” she said as she dismissed her critics.

Kavindu who was accompanied by Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti expressed optimism that voting would pick later in the day as she appealed to employers to release their workers early to allow them exercise their democratic right to vote before polling stations are closed at 5pm.

She said bribery claims had been reported in Yatta, Tala township, Masinga and Masii.

She said her supporters were forced to intervene to thwart the bribery attempts by UDA.

Meanwhile, IEBC has dismissed claims that the withdrawal of Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate Mutua Katuku on Tuesday one of the key candidates was to blame for voter apathy.

IEBC Commissioner Boya Molu said the low turnout was expected since the mini poll was being held on a week day.

He confirmed that no hiccups had been reported so far.

Residents are going on with their business nonchalantly and the heavy presence of police is the only indicator that there’s a by-election.

UDA Urbanus Ngengele is yet to vote. The mini poll has been reduced to a political duel between Kalonzo Musyoka and his political nemesis Johnstone Muthama.

The voting exercise is expected to close at 5 pm.