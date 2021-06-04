Si Ndio Kusema is an ode to Hip-Hop

In a bid to appreciate the hip-hop culture, Kawangware Kings are back with another classic. The music duo hailing from one of Nairobi’s most popular ghettos, rule the musical empire of Kawangware. Their mission is to prove to the world that slum talent can produce world class quality music and video. Slum culture aside, they have been dropping great quality projects.

The duo is made up of Obiero Clinton a.k.a. Lyn Clint-King and Kennedy Kwendo a.k.a. Kena Kraizy-Young King. One of their most popular jams is ‘Omoka’ featuring Gengetone artiste Zzero Sufuri.

The new release is align towards Drill music. The track is titled SI NDIO KUSEMA and features Jovan a promising up coming music artiste from neighbouring Uganda,

Si Ndio Kusema is currently available on Spotify and the video is expected to drop later this month.

