“I shall not ask you to stop, we are coming for you,” the new Meru County Chief Executive Officer warned Thursday as she officially took charge of county affairs.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Mwangaza was categorical that, under her leadership, Mwangaza was categorical that corrupt individuals will have nowhere to hide.

Mwangaza, who recently joined President-elect William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance a week after she won the seat as an Independent candidate, becomes the first woman Governor of Meru County, 9 years after she tried her hands in politics, unsuccessfully contesting the Buuri constituency parliamentary seat.

Against expectations, she floored political heavyweights in Meru; incumbent Governor Kiraitu Murungi, and UDA candidate Mithika Linturi in the August 9th election.

During her inauguration into the office of Governor at a ceremony held in Kinoru Stadium, Kawira promised to, from the word go, undertake comprehensive scrutiny on the utilization of county funds, particularly in light of an outstanding debt that currently stands at Ksh1.2 billion.

Kawira Mwangaza sworn in as Governor of Meru County. Ceremony presided over by Lady Justice Lucy M. Njuguna ^CM pic.twitter.com/IcitPLhe9p — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 25, 2022

“My administration will conduct thorough audits on all employees to fish out all ghost workers, those hired irregularly,” she vowed.

She undertook to, as a matter of urgency, tackle the issue of remuneration of county staff which she acknowledged has been a major problem in the county. Going forward, she promised all county staff that their dues will be paid on time, amid undertaking to ensure that the hiring of new members of staff will be done on merit.

” My government will be people-centered. I am ready for the task,” she told the crowd.

At the same time, she promised to continue her ‘ Okolea Kana ka Meru’, an initiative she launched as a Woman Member of Parliament, as a way of improving the living standards of her constituents.

Song, dance, and numerous compositions dominated her oath-taking ceremony with the new Governor’s spouse, Murega Baichu, also taking to the stage to entertain the crowd alongside the Maroon Commandos.

He exuded confidence that Governor Kawira will deliver to the Meru people on her development agenda.

Meru County Governor's spouse Murega Baichu: Meru residents are confident that Governor Kawira will deliver on her development agenda ^CM #KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/SRcpLFXKk5 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 25, 2022

The first gentleman lit up the crowd, particularly through his display of mastery of playing the guitar.

Murega Baichu, Meru County Governor's spouse performing alongside the Maroon Commandos ^CM #KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/J52ETJIUdO — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 25, 2022

The new County Chief also listed key areas she was going to focus on among them, security, noting that her administration will liaise with the national government on matters of great benefit to her people.

She promised to establish an annual ward fund for all wards in the county as well as supply reliable water to every homestead by rehabilitating and establishing new water sources.

“My administration will ensure 100pc enrolment in ECDE Progammes plus feeding and maintaining annual Ksh 260 million bursary kitties to the needy students at all levels.” Governor Kawira said.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza: My administration will ensure 100pc enrolment in ECDE Progammes as well as feeding and maintaining annual Ksh 260 million bursary kitties to the needy students at all levels. ^CM pic.twitter.com/guS1fWtgPP — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 26, 2022

Adding that: “My government will stock all health facilities with equipment and drugs.”

