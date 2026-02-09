KAWU issues seven-day strike notice as labour dispute deepens

Travelers using key airports in the country risk facing disruptions after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a seven-day strike notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) effective today.

This comes negotiations between the two bodies seeking to address seven outstanding issues which have been raised by unionisable employees of the aviation regulator.

While issuing the strike notice on Monday afternoon, KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema said KCAA management has failed to negotiate and conclude five outstanding Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since 2015.

“Attempts by the Union to persuade Management to restart negotiations have been met with frustrations, contempt, hollow excuses and demonstrable lack of goodwill. The consequence of your actions is that terms and conditions of service for unionisable employees of the Authority have remained unreviewed and stagnant for over ten years,” said Ndiema.

According to Ndiema, KCAA has also breached the Labour Relations Act by its refusal to effect the union dues deduction to hundreds of employees who have expressed their desire to join KAWU.

The union says attempts to ensure the regulator implements the directives for the employees in Grade 4 and 5 have been futile.

The union has further taken issues with KCAA management over their decision to higher workers on short term contracts within the organization including the East African School of Aviation (EASA) for positions which are required to have permanent personnel.

Ndiema said this has seen labour abuse where employees on short term contracts are let go and then rehired on the same roles.

“By perpetuating contracts and temporary employment, the management is defying the affected employees their right to decent work, right to equal pay for work of equal value and the right to fair labour practices,” added Ndiema.

The union has also taken issues with KCAA for failing to involve the union on new human resource instruments which now threaten down grade and pay cuts among its members.

KAWU has warned to commence the strike which could paralyze both domestic and international air travel if the two side fail to agree on the way forward.