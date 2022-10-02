Kaya elders hail appointments, urge coastal leaders to unite

Mijikenda Kaya elders in Kilifi County have urged Coastal leaders to work together to address the historical injustices suffered from time immemorial.

While thanking President William Ruto for rewarding the region with three top jobs, the elders rallied their leaders to unite and support the new government to ensure their issues are permanently addressed.

Besides the nomination of former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa to the cabinet, the region bagged the Senate Speakers position after their son, former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who was fronted by Kenya Kwanza clinched it.

Jumwa who was appointed CS for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative action is the first woman from the Giriama Community to serve in the cabinet since independence.

Addressing a press conference at Kaya Fungo in Kaloleni constituency Kilifi County the Kaya elders said the fact that the president kept his promise by ensuring the port services resumed in Mombasa was proof that he had the interest of the region at heart.

Nguma Charo a Youth leader Coast and Spokesman of Kaya Fungo said by working together the leaders will be able to push for the development agenda of the region and ensure locals get title deeds and jobs.

“For example, we can easily end our historical problems such as land issues, as we speak in Kisauni there are 556 that have nowhere to stay after they were evicted by tycoons”, he said.

He said the problem of land and unemployment needs to be resolved by all leaders together regardless of their political affiliations so that the positions are used to help the coastal communities.

Charo appealed to the president to consider appointing a local as the KPA Managing Director.

“We would like all our leaders to ensure that our youth get employment at the port because majority of them are jobless”.

Charo Chai a Mijikenda Kaya elder from Kayafungo said their sacred land at the Kaya is being grabbed and asked the president to ensure all Kayas get title deeds in addition to fulfilling his promise of buying 1 million acres of land to settle squatters.

They appealed for financial facilitation to help them carry out their sacred rituals.

” The elders are not happy because they have no food or clothing, and the things required to do their sacred processes in the Kaya require funds for buying the goats, sheep, traditional dances, and even ferrying the kaya elders from their respective areas” Chai explained.

He added ” We appeal to the Ministry of culture to come and talk to the elders and hear their plight and find ways of preserving their heritage and culture”.

