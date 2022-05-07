Kaya elders put Sonko on notice for insulting elected leaders

A section of Kaya elders drawn from Likoni constituency have given former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko a seven-day ultimatum to apologize for insulting Mombasa leaders or face consequences.

The elders accused Sonko of being disrespectful by hurling insults to sitting leaders in the county amounting to insulting Mombasa people.

They called out Sonko for abusing Governor Hassan Joho and also using a section of Kisauni women to insult Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Led by Fuzi Hamisi Mwarandu, the chair of Ngambi elders, said that they were going to summon the ‘gods’ from their shrines if Sonko fails to apologize and appease the ‘gods’.

“We have given him seven days to apologize or else we shall let the ‘gods’ deal with him. Sonko can’t come here and start hurling insults at our leaders,” said Mwarandu.

“Let him be aware that the elders are not happy, we all feel insulted,” he added.

Mwarandu further called on the county commissioner to shut down Sonko’s clubs in Mombasa saying that he was in the business of promoting immorality in the county.

Mombasa though said to be a cosmopolitan county, is predominantly an Islamic city.

“If someone sent him to insult our leaders, then he better go back to the sender,” Mwarandu said.

His sentiments were echoed by Seif Manuwari alias Ziraili who accused the Wiper party of sending Sonko to come and disrupt Mombasa.

According to Manuwari, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was frustrating the ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s efforts of uniting the country under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

He said that the party was imposing a leader on them yet he had failed in Nairobi.

Mwinyi Khamisi on his part asked Sonko to tone down his rhetoric and stop his chest-thumping.

He said that Mombasa was a peaceful county and as elders, they were not going to allow someone to come in and disrupt the peace.

“Come slowly young man, we don’t want the politics of insults in Mombasa,” said Khamisi.

Sonko officially arrived in Mombasa on Friday with his entourage consisting of a fleet of branded cars ready to traverse the county as he seeks to succeed Joho at the helm of the county.

On April 21, the Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka handed Sonko the party ticket clearing him to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat. He will be deputized by Kisauni MP Ali Menza Mbogo.