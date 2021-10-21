Kaya elders urge president Uhuru to remain firm in protecting Kenya’s territorial borders

by KBC Videos

Mijikenda kaya elders have thrown their weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mashujaa day statement on Kenya- Somali border dispute. Urging him to remain firm in protecting Kenya’s territorial borders, the elders say Kenya’s boundaries were in place even before independence and trying to alter them now is insincere. President Uhuru Kenyatta during his Mashujaa day speech reiterated Kenya’s rejection in totality the verdict of the International Court of Justice on the Kenya-Somalia maritime border row.

  

