Former Kenya national rugby sevens team captain Humphrey Kayange will vie for a position in the IOC Athletes’ Commission whose term runs from 2020 – 2028.

Kayange’s nomination by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOCK, was approved by the IOC ahead of the election set to be held during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He will be on the list of candidates to vie for one of the four elective positions available.

The 37 year old was part of Team Kenya in the Rio 2016 Olympics where Rugby 7s was, for the first time, included in the Olympic Games.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Four places will be filled in the Tokyo 2020 election; to replace outgoing Commission members whose terms come to an end this year.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC have moved to the top of the Kenyan Premier League table after beating Kisumu All Stars 2-0 at the Ruaraka stadium in Nairobi, in one of the eight matches played Wednesday across the country.

Jackson Macharia opened the scoring for Tusker in the 18th minute before the three points were secured by Timothy Otieno in the 49th minute.

Tusker, who begun the match one point behind defending champions Gor Mahia, who were not playing Wednesday, now top the table on 34 points, one point above Kakamega Homeboyz who also secured a vital 1-0 win away to Zoo Kericho.

Homeboyz netted the lone goal in the dying minutes of the game which looked destined for a goalless draw.

In other results Wednesday; KCB came from a goal down to beat Sofapaka 2-1, Bandari FC lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks, Ulinzi Stars defeated Wazito 1-0, Mathare United lost 2-1 to Western Stima while Chemelil Sugar defeated Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal.