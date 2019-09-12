Kayole man wins big on Odibets three weeks after joining

Nahashon Maingi, a 37 year old resident of Kayole, Nairobi county won Ksh 222,374.83 on Odibets this week.

Maingi who is a construction worker placed a stake of 300 on 24 games with the total odds amounting to 926.56 to win the amount on Tuesday.

The delighted winner said, “This is one of the best moments of my life. I studied the games, and placed a huge bet which has paid off as you can see.”

He was overcome with gratitude adding: “Since I joined your betting website three weeks ago, I have won a good number of bets. In case you didn’t know, everyone out there loves your boosted odds.”

The Kayole resident joined Odibets in mid-August, after the government crackdown on betting firms.

“I heard about Odibets from a friend. What I like about the website is that, it’s very easy to navigate. It’s not hard to use like many others and although the network wasn’t very good a few weeks ago I’m glad you rectified,” he added.

Daniel Macharia, the Odibets head of bookmaking said, “Had he placed 24 soccer bets with 1.5 odds and above, Nahashon could have received 100% multibet boost for his efforts. It would have easily translated to 444,749.66,”.