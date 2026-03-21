Kayole Starlets bolster squad by signing Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars trio

Kayole Starlets have bolstered their squad ahead of the second leg of the Kenya Premier League by signing three players from the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team.

The trio, Sonia Wambui (goalkeeper), Calta Nasambu (striker), and Naomi Nanjala (position), have already joined the team.

The three previously featured for Barcelona Ladies SC from Laikipia, which currently competes in the National Super League (NSL).

They were part of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars group that traveled to Huesca, Spain, last September for a boot camp sponsored by Safaricom Chapa Dimba.

Furthermore, they represented the Central Region at the national finals in Kisumu during Season Four of the tournament while playing for Barcelona Ladies SC.

“I am thrilled to be part of Kayole Starlets. Playing in the Kenya Premier League has been my goal after my experience in the National Super League. Joining mid-season allows me to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming matches. Safaricom Chapa Dimba has been instrumental in my football career. Thanks to this platform, I am now with Kayole Starlets,” expressed Naomi Wanjala.

The trio joins Eunice ‘Bobi’ Nabwoba and Praxedes Shivikhwa, who represented Wiyeta Girls in Season Four of Chapa Dimba, showcasing their skills for the Rift Valley Region at the national finals. Before joining Kayole Starlets, Nabwoba was part of Amus College in Uganda.

“Honestly, Chapa Dimba goes beyond a normal football tournament; it means a lot to young talents in this country. I want to thank Kayole Starlets for believing in me, and I promise to give my best. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and showcase my talent not just locally, but globally. This is a great platform and opportunity for me,” said Sonia Wambui.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba continues to nurture and impact football talent across the country. Currently, more than 30 players from the most recent season have joined various clubs competing in both the National Super League and the Kenya Premier League.

Some notable players include Emily Morang’a (Kenya Police), Duncan Omala (Nairobi United), Derick Okech (Shabana FC), Austine Odongo (Shabana FC), Stanley Waswa (Ulinzi Stars), Hamis Nyale (Ulinzi Stars), Bryton Otieno (Gor Mahia), Brian Aroko (Tusker Youth), Neddy Kithinji (3K FC), Lorrine Illavonga (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercy Akoth (Vihiga Queens), and Swaumu Masungo (Kibera Soccer Women), Marion Serenge ( St. Noa – Uganda) among others.