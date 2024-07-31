Kazi Majuu: Ruto says Gov’t secured dozens of job opportunities abroad

President William Ruto announced Wednesday that his administration has been able to secure thousands of job placements outside the country and urged Kenyan youth to apply for them.

Speaking during the celebrations to mark 100 years of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Kenya, the head of state said he is working around the clock to address the issue of youth unemployment in the country and indicated that a good number of Kenya’s development partners have been persuaded to assist.

“I urge young people, especially graduates from our tertiary institutions, to pay close attention to the unfolding opportunities that have been unlocked through our overseas employment opportunities strategy and bilateral labour agreements with various governments,” said Ruto

He disclosed that the state is also tracking all available avenues for Kenyans, including outside to get as many opportunities as possible.

“The State Department for Diaspora Affairs is spearheading the Kazi Majuu programme, and the National Employment Agency maintains an up-to-date database on available opportunities. I encourage you to look up your opportunity and get ready to work your way to success,” he remarked

The President further challenged young Kenyans to embrace learning opportunities offered by TVET’s even as he lauded contribution of technical institutions in the country’s development aspirations even as he expressed optimism that TVETs will catapult Kenya to greater success.

“TVET will power Kenya to the age of global competitiveness in industrialization, technology, and innovation. Let us remain focused on our transformation agenda and the important cause of endowing Kenya with a skills capital through quality, equity, and inclusivity,” he said

He also said the government has established 213 Jitume Centres in various parts of the country, complete with 370 trained tutors to support young people in preparing for and accessing digital jobs. So far, 516,500 young people have been trained and 152,700 digital jobs successfully accessed.