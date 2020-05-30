Kazi mtaani receives equipment from Muslim professionals

The Mombasa Muslim community and medical professions have boosted the government’s effort in the fight against Coronavirus by donating equipment worth over Ksh 250, 000 to be used by the youth employed under the Kazi Mtaani hygiene programme.

The Muslim professionals purchased among wheelbarrows, spades, rakes, heavy-duty gloves among other items for the local youth involved in the programme.

Speaking while receiving the equipment, Mombasa Deputy County Commissioner Charles Monari lauded the Muslim professional group for helping the youth and the general population especially during this challenging time of Covid-19.

Monari thanked the Sheikhs and doctors for stepping in to cushion the youth and women who have been rendered jobless after businesses closed down, negatively affecting their income.

“This will promote the youth and families in the informal settlements under the national hygiene programme, dubbed Kazi Mtaani, which will have a ripple effect on their extended family members and also local businesses.

Some 1500 youth have been employed to improve on hygienic standards at the Old town and 2000 others at Kaa Chonjo in Tudor in Mombasa Sub County, where they will clean the estate and opening drainages and engage in bush clearing in collaboration with county government and people of goodwill.

Mombasa County has provided lorries to ferry waste collected by the youth which has seen estates remain clean and attractive unlike before.

Monari said plans are underway to bring on board other areas within Mombasa including Ganjoni, Tononoka, Mwembe Tayari and Railways locations where 500-800 youths will be employed in coming days when the preparations are complete.

He appealed to Mombasa residents to take individual responsibility against the spread of Covid-19 since the economy has to reopen, thus shifting the gears to every citizen.

“It is now going to be individual responsibility to take care of one’s self, family, friends and neighbours and everyone should try to save lives by following government’s directives of wearing face masks, keeping social distance, avoiding crowded places and those with flu-like symptoms compelled to visit hospitals and remain at home.

The chair of the Kenya Association of Muslim Medical Professionals and Imams, Muslim Covid Group Dr Jalal Bashraf lauded the government for helping youth saying they want to see the cleaning exercise continue.

He said as professionals they do not want the Kazi Mtaani exercise stopped and that’s why contributed money for the purchase of the equipment.

Dr Bashraf said it is from dirty environments that diseases thrive including cholera, malaria, typhoid and now coronavirus.

He noted that when hygiene is observed, diseases and infections reduce, but at the same time income increases to the people and the economy in general.

Dr Bashraf urged the government to consider training some of the youths in carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical installation courses as a way of giving additional input to them for sustainable lifestyles in future.