Kazi Mtaani targeting 23,000 in third phase

Kiambu Housing Department will employ around 23,000 youth in Kiambu County from the third cohort in the Kazi Mtaani program initiative.

Kiambu County Director of Housing Michael Mburu confirmed that they will be recruiting the youth once funds are available

“We are only waiting for parliament to approve the budget of Sh 3 billion which is meant to fund the project, once that is done, we will begin recruitment,” Mburu said.

The new phase was planned to begin on 1st March, this year and run until 15th June but was set aside pending approval from the August house.

Once recruited, the third cohort will be involved in various activities such as sanitation, maintenance work on government buildings and environmental conservation.

“We will also engage the youth in garbage collection, carrying out painting works on dilapidated government buildings and unclogging drainage,” Mburu said.

Other activities will involve planting trees where there is availability of space and improving access roads and footpaths in the various parts of Kiambu county to ease movement of both pedestrians and motorists.

Mburu, vouching for the initiative, said that the project has been very crucial in improving the sanitary and environmental conditions in many parts of Kiambu.

“The grass at the Gatundu stadium for example was planted by Kazi Mtaani cohorts and the landscaping works at the office of the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) in Juja were also done by them, now the stadium can be used for matches and the DCC’s office looks good,” he said.

Mburu also explained that they have completed many other projects in Kiambu that have been beneficial to the people including an ablution block in the Kibagare slums near Wangige and trees planted in school compounds and other government premises as part of environmental conservation efforts.

He urged the youth to ensure they apply for recruitment once it is advertised saying that the qualifications required are well within the reach of many.

“One will only be required to be a Kenyan citizen with a national Identification card (ID), be between age 18 and 35 and have a Safaricom line for M-Pesa payments.

The government, Mburu said will be considering gender equity and people living with disabilities in the recruitment drive.

The Kazi Mtaaani in Kiambu as well as nationally began in April 2020 as a social protection program for youths in slum areas as a result of Covid-19 ravage.

In Kiambu, the phase one employed 2,300 youths who covered informal settlement of; Kiandutu, Kyangombe, Kibagare, Shauri yako, Kinoo and Shauri yako Kanjeru and were paid Sh 600 per day.

The Second phase, employed 23,884 who covered all the sub counties of Kiambu and paid the youth Ksh 455 per day while the Supervisors were paid Ksh 505 per day.