Kazi Mtaani to be converted to tree planting programme

The Kazi Mtaani Programme will be converted into a tree-planting initiative, President William Ruto has announced.

He said the move will help address the adverse effects of the climate change that Kenya is facing.

“We have to initiate long-term resilience activities to cushion the people against drought and food insecurity,” he said.

He spoke at State House in Nairobi on Friday when he exchanged views with the business community and development partners on the drought situation in Kenya.

The President said the situation was still dire especially in 20 counties due to crop failure as a result of failed rains.

“We must consolidate our solution to the situation. We are still requesting for more funds targeting more immediate response,” he said.

He told the meeting that the Government will continue offering support to farmers to produce more food.