KBC acquires exclusive rights to air AFCON 2019

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has acquired exclusive territorial free-to-air Broadcast rights for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 which kicks off on 21st June 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Cabinet Secretary Ministry of ICT Joe Mucheru officially announced this milestone accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Sports and KBC top management led by the Managing Director Naim Bilal.

BREAKING NEWS> KBC secures AFCON broadcasting rights #AFCONikoKBC ^MK pic.twitter.com/0Ehn8sKk8d — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) June 12, 2019 Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Apart from the event being televised live on Channel One, KBC’s subsidiary Stations including Idhaa ya Taifa and vernacular stations will also broadcast live the event.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has said that his team will do everything possible to beat Harambee Stars in their group ‘C’ opening match in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The North Africans have not won the title since they claimed the diadem for the first time in their history in 1990.

They failed to progress past the group stage in the last edition in 2017 in Gabon.

Harambee Stars last participated in the Nations Cup in 2004 and head coach Sebastian Migne says that his charges are well prepared for the continental event.

The team will also face Tanzania and Senegal in other group ‘C’ matches.

CS Mucheru: This year we have 24 teams which includes our very own Harambee Stars #AFCONIkoKBC ^BN pic.twitter.com/i9IkPOlSqw — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) June 12, 2019

The 2019 African Nations Cup which brings together a total of 24 teams begins on the 21st of this month in Egypt.

This will be the first time for CECAFA region to send four teams to the finals namely: Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.

Reactions by Kenyans on social media following the announcement

For the lovers of soccer,here we come. Catch the AFCON as it unfolds on your number one channel KBC.#AFCONIkoKBC ,@KBCChannel1TV pic.twitter.com/RvhIRtYTce — Maureen Maumo (@MaureenMaumo1) June 12, 2019