KBC among 10 most watched TV channels by Kenyans

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Television viewership has been rated to have improved to eight percent from last year’s two percent rating it among top 10 most watched stations.

According to a 2021 survey by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), most watched content on Kenyan TV includes news, entertainment, religious and sports content as mentioned by at least 80% of the respondents.

The survey also noted that a total of 70% of the content consumed are local TV Content, compared to 30% of foreign TV content.

According to the survey, 58% of Kenyans interviewed consume TV content on a typical day. This is approximately 16,740,493 Kenyans aged above 15 years who consume TV content.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo noted that this is a drop from 74% of the respondents recorded in the 2020 survey.

On TV media Consumption: across the regions, 60% of persons in North Eastern, 57 % of people in Western, 45% of people in Nyanza and 42% of people in Coast regions do not consume TV content.

The average time per day spent watching TV was calculated to 2 hours. This is lover than global average time spent watching TV, which is 3 hours, 24 minutes.

Approximately 19% and 64% of the people access TV content via Pay TV decoders and free to air set top boxes.

MCK used questionaries to collect the data across the 47 counties.

Click here to read the full–> STATE OF THE MEDIA SURVEY REPORT 2021

3,589 respondents participated in the survey and according to MCK, the achievement met the targeted 3,500 sample size.