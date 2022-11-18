KBC and Sportpesa set for public viewing of the World Cup on Sunday

Host broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup KBC Channel1 and the leading gaming firm Sportpesa are set for the ultimate viewing experience across various parts of the country for the most coveted football tournament which begins in November 20.

Fans from the hotbed of football players and supporters in the country led by Kenya’s capital Nairobi will be treated to a mouth-watering fanfare absolutely no charge, much to their elation.

The first game on display set to be publicly viewed at the Ngong Hyper on Sunday pits the opening clash when Ecuador takes on hosts Qatar in Group A at Al Bayt Stadium.

It is tournament tradition that the host nation plays in the competition’s first match. However, when the 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule was set back in April, it did not include an inaugural game involving Qatar.

The sporting extravaganza was originally set to begin a day later with Senegal’s game against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium but Qatar’s match was moved forward to allow them to open their home tournament.

The State Broadcaster acquired the exclusive free to air broadcast rights and will air a total of 28 matches on television while the 12 KBC affiliate radio stations will broadcast all the 64 games.

Soccer fans around the world will enjoy a different World Cup as for the first time ever this year, the 22nd edition of the tournament- one of the most anticipated in world sports, will be taking place between November and December, breaking from the established tradition of playing in June and July.

The event, which was ultimately moved due to the extreme temperatures in the host nation Qatar, will be the first one to be held in the Middle East, and the second in the Asian football confederation.

Five time world winners Brazil, title favourites Argentina, and defending champions France will be entering the competition having all been tipped to lift the World Cup trophy and soccer lovers will enjoy watching every single play of their stars but none of those squads will start the competition.

