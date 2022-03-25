KBC appoints Samuel Maina as Corporation’s acting Managing Director

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Board of Directors has appointed Samuel Maina as the Corporation’s acting Managing Director (MD).

In the changes announced by Board Chairperson Eng. Benjamin K. Maingi on Friday, Mr. Maina, who currently serves as the Corporation’s Editor-In-Chief, will take over from Dr. Naim Bilal whose contract expired on the 19th March, 2022.

“To ensure continuity and smooth running of the Corporation, the Board of Directors held a Special Board meeting today 25th March, 2022 and appointed Mr. Samuel Maina to the position of Ag. Managing Director with immediate effect,” Eng. Maingi said in a memo to staff.

According to the Chairman, Mr. Maina will hold the position of the Ag. MD until the post is substantively filled through a competitive process.

“On behalf of the board, join me in congratulating the Ag. Managing Director, Mr. Samuel Maina for the appointment as we wish him the very best in the new role,” the Chairman said while announcing the change.

He urged all members of staff to accord Mr. Maina full support and cooperation for efficient and effective delivery of services.

At the same time, Eng. Maingi thanked Dr. Bilal on behalf of the Board and KBC fraternity for his services to the public broadcaster.