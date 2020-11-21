KBC Chairman condoles the family of late Matungu MP

Written By: Hunja Macharia/Kennedy Epalat
4

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Board of Directors Chairman David Were has condoled  the family of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga who passed on this week.

Were the former MP for Matungu visited Murunga’s family at their Embakasi home and urged the residents of Matungu Constituency to remain calm and join the family of their late member of parliament in prayers at this time of grief.

The Burial of the former MP however hangs in the balance after Milimani Court Principle Magistrate Agnes Makau issued orders stopping the burial of the Matungu MP.

This is after a woman Agnes Wangui filed a petition in court claiming that the she sired two children with the late MP.

Wangui through lawyer Danstan Omari, wants Murunga’s two widows Christabel and Grace as well as Lee Funeral Home stopped from burying him until her case is herd and determined.

Wangui also sought an order for the collection of DNA samples from the deceased and her children to ascertain their paternity.

She also wants the remains of the deceased at Lee to be preserved until DNA samples have been collected in the presence of licensed pathologists appointed by both parties.

