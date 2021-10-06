KBC Channel 1 to air Kenya against Mali  2022 World Cup Qualifier

KBC TV will air the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Mali and Kenya that will be played on Thursday in Agadir, Morocco.

The match which will be played at Grande Stade Agadir will be aired from 10PM east African time and will be available on Signet.

The group E qualifier was moved to the 12th Century Moroccan town for lack of FIFA approved stadia in Mali.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars arrived in Agadir on Wednesday and held its first light training session. Stars will face ‘Eagles ‘ side that boasts of 22 Europe based players among them 12 who ply their trade in French Ligue 1 and four in Africa.

Adama Traore of Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma as well as Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo and Stade Malien’s Mohammed Traore are some of the key players in the Mali side.

Mali lead group E with four points after recording a win a and a draw while Kenya is second on two points from two opening draws against Uganda and Rwanda. Uganda and Rwanda are third and fourth respectively.

The return fixture between Mali and Kenya will be played at Nyayo national stafdium on Sunday 10th October 2021.

Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Eugene Asike, Daniel Sakari, David Owino Ambulu, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Bolton Omwenga.

Midfielders

Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma, Ismael Gonzalez, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Zakayo, Phillip Mayaka, Abdalla Hassan.

Strikers

Michael Olunga, Henry Meja, Eric Kapaito

Mali national team

Goalkeepers : Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Bosso Mounkoro (TP Mazembe), Mohamed Niare (Stade Malien), Ismael Diarra (Malmo)

Defenders: Massadio Haidara ( Lens), Aboubacar Kouyate (Metz), Falaye Sacko (Guimaraes), Hamari Traore, (Rennes), Moussa Sissako (Standard Liege), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon), Boubakar “Kiki” Kouyaté Metz, Mamadou Fofana (Amiens)

Midfielders: Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Cheick Oumar Doucoure (RC Lens), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Mohamed Camara (Red Bull Salzburg), Adama Traore (Hatayspor) Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) Kouame Nguessan (Troyes), Yves Bissouma (Brighton)

Forwards: Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, Moussa Doumbia (Reims) Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol), Kevin Zohi (Vizela), Ibrahima Koné (Sarspborg, El Bilal Toure (Reims), Kalifa Coulibaly (FC Nantes), Mahamadou Doucoure (Nimes).