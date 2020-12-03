KBC Channel 1 to air LIVE Gor Mahia CAF Champions League tie

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), will air LIVE the crunch CAF Champions League return match pitting Gor Mahia against APR of Rwanda on 5th December, 2020.

APR carry a slight edge as they won the reverse tie 2-1, in Kigali a few days ago.

However, Gor have the crucial away goal and just need to win by a 1-0 margin, to qualify for the next phase of the competition.

The airing of the game, is a welcome relief to majority of fans who couldn’t have attended due to the ban on stadiums; occasioned by COVID-19 which is still in force.

Gor Mahia fans famously known as the green army, would therefore sit easy as the match is beamed live on KBC Channel 1 as from 4pm, at Nyayo National Stadium.

K’ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna has already stated that they know what to do to win the return fixture on Saturday.

“We have to focus on the return leg. We recognize our mistakes and we know what to do in the return leg.” He said.

