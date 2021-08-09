KBC in talks with EAC on live broadcasting

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is in discussion with the East African Community on a partnership to broadcast EAC´s events live.

KBC Managing Director Dr. Naim Bilalm who had paid a courtesy call to EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki, said that EAC is a strategic partner in delivering service to the East Africa family, hence there is need to enhance coverage of events.

The two met on Monday to discuss among others the role of media in promoting integration agenda.

Managing Director of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, @KBCChannel1 Dr. Naim Bilal today paid a courtesy call on the #EAC Secretary General, Hon. Peter Mathuki @pmathuki to discuss among others, the role of media in promoting integration agenda. pic.twitter.com/JnjQIdpdYV — East African Community (@jumuiya) August 9, 2021

According to Bilal, the ground so far covered by EAC needs to be fully highlighted which calls for partnership.

On his part the EAC Secretary General said his team has been urged to spearhead the demystification of its activities noting that coverage of EAC events is necessary.

He urged KBC to spearhead the initiative and called on other national broadcasters from the member states to join the cause.

Dr. Mathuki said EAC will seek out other national broadcasters for partnerships, including the possibility of Live coverage.

“KBC as the official broadcaster, should spearhead this initiative with other national broadcasters from member states and lead other broadcasters in showcasing the achievements of EAC.” Said Mathuki.

The President of the East African Court of Justice Hon. Nestor Kayobero noted the three arms of EAC namely the Executive, Judiciary and EALA Parliament are working closely to ensure EAC mandate is delivered to the people.