KBC editors appointed to various KEG Committees

The Executive Council of the Kenya Editors’ Guild has announced the establishment of Committees for the year 2024.

Seven editors from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) have been appointed to serve in various committees of the Guild for the next 12 months.

In the appointments announced by KEG President Zubeidah Kananu, KBC Ag. Editor-in-Chief Millicent Awuor will serve as a member of KEG’s Strategy Committee (Sustainability, Membership and Fundraising). The Committee is chaired by Prof. George Nyabuga of Aga Khan University.

KBC Digital News Editor Claire Wanja was appointed a member of the KEG Ethics and Media Freedom Committee (Professional Excellence & Legal/ Policy Advocacy) while her KBC Channel TV Business counterpart O’brien Kimani landed the membership of the Guild’s Finance and Audit Committee (Financial governance & regulatory compliance), while his

KBC Radio News Editors Asha Khamisi and Agnes Mwangangi were appointed as members of KEG’s Innovation Committee (Research, Training & Publications), and Programmes Committee (Operations, Projects and Events) respectively.

In the meantime, Elyna Sifuna, KBC Head of Sports has been appointed as a member of the Resource Mobilization Committee, while KBC Assistant TV Programmes Manager Racheal Nakitare was deployed as a member of KEG’s Programmes Committee (Operations, Projects and Events).

Kananu noted that the new team will help strengthen the Guild and guide its policies and activities towards the protection of media freedom and editorial independence.

“They will be key in KEG’s promotion of professional excellence, ethical practice and building of public trust. We also commend those who volunteered to serve but did not get a chance due to limited slots,” said KEG President