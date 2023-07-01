KBC football team puts up gallant show as Inter Media football tourney culminates

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, KBC, football team put up a spirited fight in this year’s Inter Media Football Tournament organized by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya,SJAK, at Galleria Mall,Nairobi.

The one day tournament attracted 16 teams drawn from different media houses.

KBC Team began their quest by losing 2-5 to CGTN before going down 0-4 to Super Sport and recovered in their final group B Match dispatching Freelancers 3-0 to wind up the pool fixtures on a winning note.

A combination of factors including the group phase results however locked the determined national broadcasters team from advancing to the knock out phase.

In the ensuing quarter final matches CGTN beat Radio Africa 2-0 while Standard Media Group defeated MozzartBet Sports 4-3, Supersport thumped Athletic News FC 6-1 as eventual winners Nation Media Group thrashed BBC 7-0.

In the semi final SuperSport advanced to the finals after seeing off CGTN 3-1 while Nation Media Group sealed their final place with a 5-0 thumping of Standard Media Group.

Nation went on to win the final after upsetting Supersport 3-2 in a hotly contested final.

CGTN went home as third placed side after defeating Standard Group 5-0 in a third place play off .

Following the victory Nation pocketed Ksh.50,000 in winners prize money while first runner up was awarded Ksh.30,000.

The tournament hosted by SJAK in collaboration with La Liga coincided with International Sports Press Association Day and was geared to enhancing comraderie amongst sports scribes in the country.

‘We trimmed the participating teams to 16 from 20 .At the end of the day its not all about competition but the sportsmanship’’, remarked SJAK president James Waindi.

La Liga delegate Alvaro Abreu said the tournament helps popularize La Liga in the country.

‘’It’s such an honour to be here and more so that we are associating with journalists who write about sports.We have hosted other football related events before which have been successful and this event was timely since it helped the public know more about La Liga’’