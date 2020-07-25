KBC holds retirement party for its longest-serving journalist

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation editorial services fraternity on Saturday held a retirement party for one of the corporation’s longest-serving journalists Edward Ndege Kadilo.
Kadilo who joined the corporation in 1980 while it was still known as Voice of Kenya started his career in the television design department before moving to the newsroom as a newscaster and translator in 1989.
Colleagues celebrated the legendary television and radio news anchor as a devoted, hardworking, team player and selfless individual.
A few members of staff gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the veteran journalist Edward Ndenge Kadilo.
A dose of different coastal music was played to pay homage to Kadilo’s coastal roots and cutting of a decadent cake and gifts.
Colleagues showered Kadilo with accolades.
Most memorable was his contribution to the growth of the KBC editorial services department.
Kadilo, a celebrated journalist and household name has mentored and nurtured many while working at the national broadcaster which he joined 40 years ago when it was known as Voice of Kenya.
Just like all budding journalists he too looked up to a number of role models before taking a leap into the industry.
And as he ends his journey at KBC at the prime age of 60 years.
Until his retirement, Kadilo was a translator in the newsroom and a news anchor on Radio Taifa.
From the KBC editorial services fraternity its bye-bye and best wishes to Kadilo.