KBC holds special prayers, dispatches reporters for elections coverage

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Wednesday held interdenominational prayers ahead of the August 9th general election.

The national public broadcaster used the solemn occasion to flag off a team of reporters who will be covering the elections across all the 290 constituencies.

The prayer meeting, the first of its kind by the media house, was held at the Broadcasting House in Nairobi.

The Corporation’s acting Managing Director Samuel Maina led the KBC family in seeking divine forgiveness, guidance, wisdom, and protection during and beyond the electioneering period.

Maina pledged continued professional coverage of the polls while at the same time imploring staff to commit to being ambassadors of peace and unity from wherever they will be reporting from.

In a rare gesture, the Chief Executive spoke deeply of how he identifies with the life struggles some of the employees have undergone in recent days.

He also empathized with those who lost their loved ones and those with sick relatives highlighting the challenges that staff face in the line of duty.

While quoting the scripture in the Book of Isaiah 41: 10, Maina commended KBC staff across all departments for their resilience. He rallied and encouraged the fraternity with a message of hope and comfort.

The broadcaster’s Board Chairman Eng. Benjamin Maingi welcomed the decision to convene prayers saying Wednesday’s event ought to transcend next week’s elections.

“KBC is a family, it’s a time to reflect and seek solutions as a family. As we pray remember the board of management so that we can strategically oversight this institution with diligence and purpose, and also for the management to be responsive to the needs of the staff” he said.

In the homily, the workers were also challenged to love one another at all times and be there when called upon.

CITAM Bishop, Rev. Kennedy Kimiywe, in his sermon called for unity of purpose even as he appreciated Kenyans’ uniqueness and diversity.

Taking into cognizance the charged political atmosphere, the bishop warned against competition noting our diversity is God-given and should not create divisions.

“God has created us in our diversity, by language, orientation and religion and should not cause division and envy. We should complement and not compete with one another to fulfil God’s purpose and professional goals as we play our different roles” he said.

He reminded Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the polls.

“Let us not do anything that will jeopardize the peace we enjoy. If Kenya rises, we rise together, if it falls, we fall together regardless of riches and status” he said.