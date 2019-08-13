KBC KECOSO team close to clinching 2019 snooker title

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) team has moved closer to the KECOSO Games snooker title after another impressive display left the Communication Authority team stunned.

The team of Rufus Hunjah, Henry Mwangi and James Mbatia won their games Tuesday as they target the 2019 title in Kisii County.

On Monday, KPA ladies basketball team had a bitter start to their title campaign at the 40th edition of the KECOSO games after suffering a disappointing 42-41 loss to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) at the Kisii High School basketball court.

It was a narrow and disappointing loss to KPA who have set their eyes on nothing but the title.

Basketball giants KPA entered the 40th edition of the KECOSO Games in Kisii with one aim only, to clinch both the men and women titles. But the ladies opened their title hunt on a very disappointing note as they slipped to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority by just a single point, falling 42-41.

The evenly poised encounter saw KPA getting off to the best start and taking an 8-4 points lead after the first quarter. The wave changed in KCAA’s favour in the second quarter as giants KPA suffered a 10-16 loss.

KCAA were not ready to let go of their lead and controlled the third quarter to win 7-13 but it was all KPA in the last quarter who secured a 16-9 points win, a win that, however, could not see them take the points from the match after falling short by a single point in the final tally.

KCAA men basketball team were also at their very best, beating Ministry of Transport 60-49. Kenya Broadcasting Corporation scrabble team has continued with their dominant display, recording a clean sweep against Communications Authority.

The two KBC players won their four matches each to edge closer to the title.

They have now won 24 matches each and lost none and lead with a spread score of 5403 in group A.

The players take a rest tomorrow before facing Postal Corporation of Kenya on Wednesday. And after starting their competition on a wrong foot, KBC ladies netball team is focussed on registering their first win of the tournament tomorrow against KPA.

The team, immediately after falling short in the opening encounter, took to the pitch in the afternoon for a training session as they prepare for yet another daunting task against KPA.

The KBC pool team is also upbeat about the title and despite slipping in yesterday’s match because of the new rules, the trend did not continue for long as they dominated their game against Ministry of Transport.

After the first round of matches, KBC took a 7-4 lead with a display not seen before at the games which enter day four on Tuesday.