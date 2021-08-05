KBC lauded for embracing technology in quest to stay afloat

The National Assembly Broadcasting and Library Committee has lauded Kenya Broadcasting Corporation for embracing the new and improved technology in its quest to stay afloat in the market.

Speaking during their three-day tour of the satellite transmission stations in the coast region, the board and national assembly committee commended the state broadcaster for their zeal to ensure that its maintains international standards.

The National Assembly Broadcasting and Library Committee made a tour of the satellite stations at the coast to assess the state broadcaster’s ability to serve the region.

Speaking during the tour the Committee’s chairperson Justus Kizito, said the corporation has a state of the art infrastructure that must be harnessed of boost its broadcast capabilities.

The committee called on Kenyans to support the state broadcaster in its quest to give them quality programs.

a committee member Paul Nzengu said the parliament has partnered with the State broadcaster to enable Kenyans understand the operations of the August House.

Speaking on behalf of the board of directors of KBC Charles Mulila who is a board member said the state broadcaster will continue to improve its brand as it endeavors to scale the heights of international standards.