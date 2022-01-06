KBC launches weekly news feature ‘Cinema and Theatres’

The premiere episode of the show focused on the Mumbi Maina led film ‘Nafsi’.

Kenyan film and theatre is in the midst of a renaissance. With big African streaming platforms like Showmax financing and hosting Kenyan content, their latest project being the upcoming series Single-ish, and with international streaming platforms like Netflix looking for emerging markets such as Kenya, the future is bright for Kenyan film and theatre.

As such, in the spirit of keeping tabs on the ever-evolving industry, KBC has launched a new weekly News Programme called “Cinema and Theatres that will do a weekly film round-up of local content.

The first episode this week focuses on Reuben Odanga’s film Nafsi that premiered in Kenyan cinemas in December of last year. The film was Reuben’s directorial debut, a major shift from the Swahili telenovelas that he’s popularly known for such as Nira, Nuru, Saida and Selina.

You can watch the first episode here.